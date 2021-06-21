FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $14.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

FTCI opened at $11.81 on Friday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

