FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $14.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.31.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
FTCI opened at $11.81 on Friday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
