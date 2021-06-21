Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTR. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

FUTR stock traded up GBX 12.23 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,994.23 ($39.12). 299,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,072. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,054 ($39.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,589.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

