FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

RBGLY opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

