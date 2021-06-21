GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $324,973.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00411565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010746 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,873,091 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

