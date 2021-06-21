GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
