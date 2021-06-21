GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

