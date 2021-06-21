GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

