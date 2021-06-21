Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.17% of Gatos Silver worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.