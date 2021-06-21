GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $87.85 on Thursday. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

