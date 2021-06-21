Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $387.37. 9,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.03 and a twelve month high of $391.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

