General Electric (LON:GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GEC opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.48.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

