General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

