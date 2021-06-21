General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

