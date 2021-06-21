General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

GIS stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

