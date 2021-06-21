Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.12 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.