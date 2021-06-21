Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Cognex worth $182,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

