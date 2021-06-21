Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,108 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $236,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.04 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

