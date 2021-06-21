Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 302,251 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of CenterPoint Energy worth $205,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

