Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,441,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $191,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

