Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $217,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

