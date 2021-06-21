Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $67.32. 71,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

