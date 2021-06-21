Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

GJNSY stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

