Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Increased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,658 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14.

