GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $617.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

