GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 386,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.41. 1,345,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $337.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

