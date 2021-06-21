GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

