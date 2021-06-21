GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $726,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.82. 35,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,976. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

