GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,472.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,382. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,445.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

