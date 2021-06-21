GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading 4.1% Higher

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.71. 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

