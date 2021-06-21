GNY Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $95.10 million and $308,852.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

