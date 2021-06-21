GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $456,200.66

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $456,200.66 and approximately $50.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.