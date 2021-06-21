Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $485,196.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00763367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

