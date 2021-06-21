Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 105,798 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFBC opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.