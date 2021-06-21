Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $207.03 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $213.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.59. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

