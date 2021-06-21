Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 108,900 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

