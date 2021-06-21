Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.