Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $27,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,828,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.13 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

