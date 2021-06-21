Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

