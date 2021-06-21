Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $28,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

