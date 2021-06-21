Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.19 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12.

