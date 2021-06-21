Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

