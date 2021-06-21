Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Magna International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $88.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

