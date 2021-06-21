Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 521.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

