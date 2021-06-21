Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.