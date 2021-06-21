Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,244 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTH stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

