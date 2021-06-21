Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $158.27 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

