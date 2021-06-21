Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.70). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $14,896,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

