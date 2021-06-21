Head-To-Head Analysis: Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) and The Competition

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FMTX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Forma Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Forma Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics Competitors 1118 4447 9812 185 2.58

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 130.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94% Forma Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million -$70.41 million -8.07 Forma Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.45

Forma Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

