Head-To-Head Comparison: Beyond Meat (BYND) versus Its Competitors

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Beyond Meat to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million -$52.75 million -242.72 Beyond Meat Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.68

Beyond Meat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 Beyond Meat Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $127.72, suggesting a potential downside of 11.38%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Beyond Meat’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Beyond Meat Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Summary

Beyond Meat competitors beat Beyond Meat on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

