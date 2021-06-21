Head to Head Comparison: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) versus Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get BRP Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRP Group and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.33%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 74.82%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 19.17 -$8.65 million $0.20 137.40 Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterdrop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.