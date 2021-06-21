Head to Head Comparison: Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Prime and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -5.12% -646.15% 1.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Millennium Prime and JAKKS Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.58%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millennium Prime and JAKKS Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $515.87 million 0.13 -$14.27 million ($1.72) -6.22

Millennium Prime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Millennium Prime on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room dÃ©cor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

